Cherry Creek firefighters ‘humbled’ by wildfires

A pair of Cherry Creek Fire Department firefighters have returned home after spending the last week battling forest fires in the Williams Lake area.

A few friends, family members and coworkers were at the fire hall on Wednesday, July 19 to welcome home fire chief Lucas Banton and fire captain Jeff Findlay with balloons and homemade signs.

“They’ve been working really hard,” said lieutenant Pat Edwards. “We wanted to make sure they didn’t come home to an empty house.”

Banton and Findlay were requested by the office of the fire commissioner to take themselves and a tender—a water truck—to Williams Lake last week.

Findlay said the experience was “pretty humbling.”

Banton added that although many people in the Williams Lake area were moving out and packing up everything they owned, a number of service workers were working 12-18 hour days to keep hotels and restaurants up and running for the emergency crews. It wasn’t unusual to see police officers behind the counter at Tim Hortons.

“It was pretty amazing to see how people pulled together to make everything work,” said Banton. “Those people are not getting enough credit. Without them, nothing could work.”

For the next little while, the Cherry Creek firefighters will remain on standby. “Depending on the risk in the Valley,” said Banton. “Our tender is a good fit for the situation. We can dump in about a minute and 30 seconds. That’s pretty valuable.”

Banton also praised the people who stayed behind protecting the Alberni Valley.

“Without them, we can’t go out and do that,” he said. “They’re an equally important part of the puzzle.”

Cherry Creek Fire Department fire captain Jeff Findlay hugs his daughter Natasha as he returns from Williams Lake on Wednesday, July 19. ELENA RARDON PHOTO