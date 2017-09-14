City of Alberni dedicates new sidewalk across from high school

City took the unusual step because students spoke up about safety in the area, says Mayor Mike Ruttan

Students from Alberni District Secondary School, city and school district officials gathered outside of Alberni District Secondary School on Thursday afternoon to formally dedicate a new sidewalk across from the school.

The paved path is significant, because it came about directly from the voices of ADSS students.

At the beginning of last year’s budget season, Port Alberni city council heard a presentation from five social studies students at ADSS asking for a paved path along Vimy Street, parallel to Bob Dailey Stadium.

The former dirt path was heavily used, both by students and track users, to access the stadium and track. It was also used during fire drills as a route to the muster station at the track. During wet winter months, the path turned into a mud pit, and in the summer it kicked up clouds of dust.

“[The students] were looking at creating a friendlier way of getting toward Bob Dailey,” said mayor Mike Ruttan.

Construction of a concrete sidewalk along Vimy Street was included in this year’s budget at a cost of $22,000, and was completed this summer.

“This is an example of the influence of students,” said Ruttan. “We weren’t particularly aware of it until they brought it to our attention.”

“It was just an oversight,” agreed School District 70 board chair Pam Craig. “This just improves the area so much.”

Ruttan addressed ADSS students directly on Thursday, telling them, “You have a lot of influence if you choose to come together as a group.”

Another piece of construction that has been finished this year is the ditch infilling and shoulder expansion on Compton Road across from A.W. Neill School. A sidewalk was also added, following safety concerns for students walking along the side of the road. The funds for this project were also set aside in the 2017 budget plan, at a cost of $100,000 in gas tax funding.

“This year we made it happen,” said Ruttan. “It’s really important in terms of safety for the kids.”

The formal dedication for the Compton Road project should occur sometime in the next couple of weeks.

