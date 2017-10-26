City of Port Alberni closing Josephine Street bridge for repairs

Bridge will be closed for four weeks during rehabilitation project

The city of Port Alberni will be closing the Josephine Street Bridge starting Monday, Oct. 30.

The bridge, located on Josephine Street between River Road and Beaver Creek Road, will be closed for four weeks while repairs are undertaken.

The rehabilitation project consists of replacement of the old wooden bridge deck, sidewalk and railings. In order to carry out the project, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, with traffic being detoured along River Road and Beaver Creek Road.

The project is budgeted at $65,000 from the city’s capital projects budget, which addresses the need for the renewal of infrastructure.

All residences along Josephine Street will remain accessible during construction.

Project updates will be provided on the city’s website and social media sites.

