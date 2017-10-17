City of Port Alberni considers alternate path for business license fees

Topic of business licenses came forward at first committee of the whole meeting

Members of the Chamber of Commerce were in council chambers on Monday, Oct. 16 for the city’s first committee of the whole meeting to discuss business license fees.

Former Chamber president Jan Lavertu asked for business license fees to be put into a separate account and earmarked for capital projects. The funds, which totalled just over $133,000 in 2016, are currently collected by the city of Port Alberni and go into general revenue.

“It’s not for flowers, it’s for doing something that will be impactful for the community as a whole, but most impactful for the business community,” said Lavertu. “Hopefully some of those funds we would be able to use to leverage against provincial or federal grants.”

Some of the capital projects that were suggested included a “Welcome to Port Alberni” sign, salmon run signs leading from Gertrude Street to Harbour Quay and a meridian between the two shopping centres on the highway that could be lit up at night.

Lavertu added that there is some concern over businesses in rural areas that do business in the city, but do not pay license fees.

“We’re hoping that if we can show them their funds are actually being directed towards something that will help the business community, they would be more willing to pay,” he said.

The city of Port Alberni does have bylaws about operating in the city without a business license. But with only one bylaw officer, the city doesn’t have the capacity to enforce this.

“I think a good chunk of the businesses that are not licensed are not licensed because they don’t have a general understanding of our system,” said Councillor Sharie Minions. “There’s no enforcement so even though it isn’t, it feels like a choice to have one or not have one. It shouldn’t feel optional. I think if we don’t enforce it then we have to find ways to encourage people. I think the only way to encourage people is to show value in where their money is going.”

One of the main questions brought up by council was what defines a “major project.” The logistics of the fund were also debated, and whether or not a committee would be involved.

City CAO Tim Pley confirmed that the money does go into general revenue at this time. “But general revenue keeps the city operating,” he said. “If we were to sequester that revenue into a reserve fund, that would mean that we would be short $130,000.”

He said council had several options to make up that shortfall: they could curtail operations or cut services by that amount of money. They could increase tax revenues to make up the shortfall. Or they could decrease the amount of general revenue committed to capital projects already.

Alberni resident Jim Del Rio said that he used to run a business without a business license. “I got told on by another landscaper,” he admitted.

“Every town I’ve ever been in, I’ve had businesses in all of them. You’re not allowed to do business in any town unless you have a business license. But you have to enforce it. We also are the only town of our size that only has one bylaw guy.”

Del Rio said that he supported the idea of putting business license fees in a separate account, adding that this way they might be able to pay for extra enforcement.

Because this was only a committee of the whole meeting, no decisions were made, and the topic of business license fees will be brought up at a future meeting of council.

