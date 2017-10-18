City of Port Alberni supports Langford’s Amazon bid

Bid could be an opportunity for all Vancouver Island residents: Ruttan

The city of Port Alberni has agreed to support the city of Langford in their bid to bring an Amazon headquarters to Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni Mayor Mike Ruttan said during a Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting of city council that the bid could be an opportunity for all Island residents.

“The only way the bid is going to happen and have the slightest chance of success is if this is seen as a pan-Vancouver Island effort,” he said.

Seattle is home to the current Amazon headquarters, and Amazon estimated that an additional $38 billion was invested into the city’s economy from 2010 to 2016. The company estimates that the new headquarters could bring up to 50,000 jobs to the local economy.

Councillor Chris Alemany agreed that this could be a game-changer for the capital region.

“It’s a hub of technology for Canada,” he said. “Whether it’s realistic for Amazon to locate in Langford or not, I think if they are serious about putting a bid forward, they can’t do it on their own. They would need the support of the rest of Vancouver Island to provide the infrastructure, to provide the residential spaces.”

Other Canadian cities putting in bids for the headquarters include Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

“We’re just on the other side of the water as Amazon’s current headquarters, and it’s sure worth a shot,” said Ruttan. “I think Vancouver Island has many things to offer that larger cities can’t offer.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com