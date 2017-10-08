CME starts geotechnical work for new facility in Alberni

Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME) has started geotechnical work at their site near Canal Waterfront Park in preparation for a new ship fabrication shed.

The waterfront property was sold to CME (formerly Canadian Alberni Engineering) last year. Now CME is working with Lewkowich Engineering in Nanaimo to build a large, 18,000-square-foot shipbuilding shed with an on-shore doorway that will be able to fit large vessels.

“This is the first clear sign that activity is going to be happening here,” said Port Alberni Mayor Mike Ruttan on Friday, Oct. 6.

Ruttan added that there is a great demand in the shipbuilding industry, both federally and provincially.

“This will bring a lot of jobs for a lot of different people,” he said.

