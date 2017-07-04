Cooks and Books combines literacy with food

Literacy Alberni initiative will see participants visit farms as part of program

A six-week summer program is starting up soon at Literacy Alberni for kids who want to learn how to make healthy, delicious meals.

Cooks and Books is a fun, new summer program provided by Literacy Alberni, in partnership with Island Health Community Wellness Grants. It will emphasize cooking skills and nutrition awareness. Registration is still open for kids aged 10-12.

“We got a grant to run this program,” said Marcus Lobb, the food hub coordinator with Alberni Valley Transition Town Society. Lobb was hired on as part of the grant to run the program.

Students will have a chance to visit a local farm and farmers’ market and create a group cookbook. All participants will receive free bus tickets and prepared meals to take home.

Students will learn about preparing food, as well as growing food.

“Each week kind of has a theme,” said Lobb. “It’s kind of an exploration of food, as much as it is about cooking.”

Students will spend six days in the kitchen cooking. They will learn about foods from around the world and their cultures and history. One entire class will be devoted to making bread. Another will be devoted to tasting components, and students will leave with their own spice boxes to take home.

“It’s about travelling with the senses and trying new foods,” said Lobb. “We want to get kids thinking outside of what they normally like to eat.”

Students will also take a few “field trips,” with visits to Healthy Harvest farm and a farmer’s market, as well as a chance to partner up with the Alberni Valley Gleaning Project, so that they can leave with some local fresh produce.

“They’ll be learning about where food comes from, how it’s grown,” said Lobb.

The program will also teach about the tools of the kitchen and how they are used.

Cooks and Books runs from July 13 to Aug. 17, with classes taking place Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $60, but bursaries are available to those who might need assistance. Call 250-723-7323 to register, or visit Literary Alberni at 5100 Tebo Ave.

All participants will be automatically enrolled in the summer reading program as part of Literacy Alberni’s partnership with Vancouver Island Regional Library.

