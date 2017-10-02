Coulson sends helicopter, crew to storm-stricken Puerto Rico

Coulson Aviation is providing support to Caribbean, following the devastation from Hurricane Irma.

The company was contracted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and a Coulson Sikorsky S-61 helicopter departed from Port Alberni on Tuesday, Sept. 26, according to a post on Coulson’s Facebook page.

Pilots Jim Tarnowski, Peter Neilly and Mike Redman and engineers Ryan Forester and Brian McDonald arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday after a 35-hour ferry flight to start work with the U.S. government to provide aid and support to those in need.

On Sunday, the aircraft had been moved to St. Croix on the U.S. Virgin Islands to assist with cleanup, according to the Facebook post.