COUNCIL WATCH: Here are some of the stories we’ll be following from Alberni council

New owner of Arrowview Hotel due to speak about plans for derelict building tonight

Crews begin to dismantle the Arrowview Hotel on Second Avenue in Port Alberni in March 2017. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Because our paper went to press before the Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting of Port Alberni city council, these are the stories we will be pursuing online and in next week’s paper.

Arrowview Hotel owner steps up

Ray Letourneau was supposed to be in council chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to present his plans as the new owner of the Arrowview Hotel.

The Arrowview building has been abandoned for several years, and has been in a state of disrepair. A fire broke out at the location in 2015, determined to be electrical in nature.

The city entered into a land exchange agreement with the hotel’s owner in March of this year, agreeing to transfer four surplus lots on Alexander Road in exchange for the two parcels that make up the Arrowview property, following the demolition of the building. The agreement was contingent upon full environmental abatement and demolition of the building to the city’s satisfaction, but in May of 2017, the city determined that environmental abatement and demolition had ceased some time ago.

The city decided to proceed under the Community Charter to declare the building a hazard and a nuisance and acquire the property themselves.

City to extend its

boundaries?

The Oct. 10 council meeting was also supposed to deal with two boundary extension requests.

The city of Port Alberni intends to petition the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing requesting an extension of the area of municipality to include a portion of lands on Argyle Street and 21st Ave.

The owner of 3376 and 3386 Johnston Road has also submitted a request to include their properties within the city’s boundaries for development purposes.

The city must go through an Alternate Approval Process in order to approve any boundary extensions.

City residents will have a chance to indicate their opposition to a boundary extension through an Elector Response Form (available at city hall).

Residents ask for new

walkway

A new sidewalk along Compton Road outside of Neill Elementary School has led to a few residents petitioning for a walkway along Grandview Road from Otter Place down to Compton Road.

This is not the first time the walkway has been requested, and council will consider adding it to their 2018-2022 Five Year Financial Plan budget process.

