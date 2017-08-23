Counterfeit US currency being used in Alberni

Counterfeit US $100 are popping up in Port Alberni with pink Chinese characters on them. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Over the last couple of days, some counterfeit United States currency has been used to pay for items at a few businesses in Port Alberni.

In the afternoon of Aug. 19, a man and woman entered a clothing store and purchased several items using the counterfeit US $100 bills. In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, a man passed a counterfeit US $100 bill at a local gas station.

Port Alberni RCMP have received reports from other stores where someone tried to pass the counterfeit money. However, the stores had advised the suspects that they do not accept US currency and thus the suspects were not able to pass the bills at those locations.

Business operators are reminded to check any paper currency that they are receiving as payment to ensure that it is legitimate.

The counterfeit currency currently being passed is US $100 bills and they have pink Chinese characters on them, which ironically translates to “this is not currency.” Do not accept any currency with these markings on them.

Retailers are reminded that they have the right to refuse any suspicious looking currency and are encouraged to speak to their staff to keep them informed. Unfortunately, this scam is not unique to Port Alberni but rather it’s an ongoing scam across the continent. If you have received counterfeit currency, please report the incident to the police.

For more information on detecting counterfeit currency, visit www.uscurrency.gov/denominations-information or

www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/