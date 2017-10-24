Courtenay-Alberni MP sticks up for his riding in Ottawa

OTTAWA – Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns and his fellow Members of Parliament marked two years since the 42nd Canadian general election on Oct. 19. That’s when Gord Johns became the first MP to represent the new riding of Courtenay-Alberni.

Since then, he has been vocal about environmental protection and championed many issues affecting his riding stemming from his work with Indigenous communities, small businesses, and seniors.

As the NDP Critic for Small Business and Tourism and a former chamber of commerce executive director, Johns was instrumental in pressuring the government to finally reduce the small business tax from 11 per cent to nine per cent. The NDP was the first party to ask for the reduction and Johns helped make it happen after meeting with several business owners and entrepreneurs in Courtenay-Alberni.

Moreover, Johns put forward a motion to allocate resources and provide training and equipment to volunteer first responders in remote coastal communities to prevent the loss of life following the Leviathan II whalewatching vessel tragedy on the West Coast. Last week, the government announced it will train and support members of Indigenous search and rescue groups. Again, Johns was monumental in calling for these resources and remains one of the only federal politicians to visit remote nations such as Hesquiaht, Hot Springs Cove, and Ahousaht.

“The last two years have been extremely gratifying,” said Johns. “I have met some highly inspirational people I am humbled to represent and I continue to be grateful for the opportunity to bring the voices of my friends and neighbours to Parliament.”

Johns has rose in the House of Commons more than 200 times to talk about marine debris, forestry, abandoned vessels, salmon enhancement, port infrastructure, and workplace health and training for people with disabilities since 2015. His three local constituency offices have opened more than 500 files.

Johns recently put forward private member’s bill C-312 calling for a National Cycling Strategy and biked through the entire Courtenay-Alberni riding last summer, visiting 28 communities in 13 days. Over the next two years, Johns says he will focus on ocean plastics, affordable housing, Pharmacare, and Indigenous fishing rights.

