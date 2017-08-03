Courtenay senior on scooter dies in collision

The 82-year-old man was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

An 82-year-old Courtenay man who was riding a scooter died following a collision at the intersection of Headquarters Road and the Old Island Highway Wednesday afternoon in Courtenay.

Comox Valley RCMP received several 911 calls at about 3:40 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition and died of his injuries a short time later.

The intersection was closed for two hours. Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic Section, the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the British Columbia Coroner service.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Cite file number 2017-10815.