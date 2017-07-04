Cowichan brothers Scratch & Win

Brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan will be shopping for real estate following their Scratch & Win success. (Submitted)

Cowichan brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan have the distinction of winning the largest Scratch & Win prize ever claimed in B.C.

They also have $2.5 million.

The duo, from Mill Bay and Cobble Hill respectively, bought a $250 Million Golden Treasures ticket at the Co-op gas station on Bench Road south of Duncan and with one fortunate scratch, their lives changed.

“We haven’t stopped smiling since we won,” laughed Kenneth. “It’s been nothing but brotherly hugs and kisses. It’s like we’re dreaming!”

The brothers are planning to expand their Island empire.

“We live in the most beautiful towns,” Daniel noted. “We’re going to buy some property here and develop them.”