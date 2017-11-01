Island could see snow in the next few days

The Cowichan Valley could have some snow over the next few days. (File photo)

Cooling temperatures forecast to begin Thursday may result in some early-season snow in the Cowichan Valley.

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures are expected to drop to about 7 C on Nov. 2, from about 11 C on Nov. 1, as cooler air from the north west descends on the Valley and the Island.

He said the temperatures on Thursday night are forecast to continue to drop to about 0 C, with the low temperatures to continue through to Friday morning.

“That means the Cowichan Valley can expect to see snow levels come down the side of the local mountains, but it remains to be seen if any of the snow reaches low-lying communities,” Lundquist said.

“But if it does, it will likely be mixed with rain. It should be mostly dry over the weekend, but if there is any precipitation, there’s a chance flurries could be mixed with rain as well.”

Lundquist said the temperatures should begin rising again early next week, but the Valley could be facing a colder than normal winter.

He said that while the Valley and the Pacific coast have been dealing with many El Niño winters over the last few years, which are usually warmer than usual, this year will see La Niña conditions, which are usually colder.

“La Niña winters are typically colder, but because of global warming, that effect may be cancelled out,” Lundquist said.

“We’ll have to wait to see what happens. As for precipitation during the winter months this year, it’s hard to predict just how much we will have beyond a couple of weeks.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

