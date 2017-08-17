Four sent to hospital after crash near Taylor River Bridge

Four people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle collision on Highway 4 (Hwy 4) about 20 kilometres west of Port Alberni.
The highway was closed for a period of time but as of about 3 p.m. Drive BC reported the road is back open in both directions and that motorists should expect 30 minute delays for 10 kilometres.
The accident occurred in a construction zone and, according to media reports, a smaller truck T-boned a flatbed.
The BC Emergency Health Services state in a tweet that they responded to a rollover on Hwy 4 near Taylor River Bridge where paramedics cared for and transported four patients from the scene.
