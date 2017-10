Traffic between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has slowed to a crawl as emergency crews deal with a motor vehicle accident 10 kilometres west of the Coombs Junction with Highway 4.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. DriveBC.com was reporting at 5:30 p.m. that traffic was single lane alternating around the scene, and numerous travellers have posted to social media that traffic hasn’t been moving.

We’ll update the story when we know more.

