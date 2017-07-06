Crash shuts down Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction

DriveBC is reporting the highway will remain shut down in both directions until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

B.C. Conservation Officer Daniel Eichstadter was assisting with traffic control Thursday afternoon advising eastbound drivers near TR 19 Creek and Kennedy Lake heading towards Port Alberni that Highway 4 would be closed for several hours. (photo - Andrew Bailey)

A tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 4 blocking traffic in both directions between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

B.C. Conservation Officer Daniel Eichstadter was stopping eastbound traffic near Kennedy Lake, advising drivers there was a roughly two-hour wait ahead of them to get into Port Alberni. Another road-stop was later set up at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.

DriveBC initially reported the highway would reopen at 8 p.m., but is now reporting traffic will remain closed in both directions until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.