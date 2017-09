Emergency crews are responding to two separate vehicle accidents on River Road at approximately 9 p.m.

A flipped truck across from the PetroCan gas station and a collision between a motorbike and a jeep about 200 metres down River Road (from flipped truck).

Use caution in the area. Traffic is moving slowly.

A motorcycle and jeep collide on River Road. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Emergency crews respond to a second accident on River Road. KARLY BLATS PHOTO