Work crews install a median on 10th Avenue in front of the new Co-op gas station and convenience store under construction near the intersection with Redford Street. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Detour at 10th Avenue and Redford

Traffic disruption expected to continue Oct. 27 too

Drivers are asked to use caution at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Redford Street in Port Alberni, where roadwork on 10th has closed the road temporarily between Morton and Redford.

Crews have been installing a median in front of the new Co-op gas station and convenience store under construction on 10th Avenue, behind Tim Hortons. Line painters were expected to work through the lunch hour to put down new paint as the intersection undergoes some changes.

City of Port Alberni manager of operations Wilf Takema expected the road to reopen something in the early afternoon, with a possible closure or at least traffic control on Friday morning.

