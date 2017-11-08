NEWS FILE PHOTO The former ADSS site.

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

District Acquisition Corporation is in the process of purchasing the former Alberni District Secondary School property, and is proposing to develop the now vacant lot in multiple phases.

Members of the corporation were at the city of Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 to present their application for the former high school property.

District Acquisition Corporation is in the process of purchasing the property; they have put down non-refundable deposits and are waiting until Dec. 20 of this year for the sale to fully close.

The first phase of their proposed project involves a single family residential subdivision along 16th Avenue and an apartment building at the corner of Burde Street and Anderson Avenue.

The applicants have proposed amendments to the Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw and to the Zoning Bylaw to allow these changes.

The application to amend the OCP is for the entire property, by designating the majority of the site as ‘Multi-Family Residential’ and a smaller portion as ‘Residential.’ The property is currently zoned as ‘Institutional’ because of the school. The application to amend the Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be in phases.

Resident Pat Kermeen was in attendance at Thursday’s meeting to encourage the group not to change the zoning.

“This is the only large site available within the city that we can do a comprehensive development,” she said. “It can create employment, it can be very useful for the city in a variety of ways. Dividing it up and putting two small pieces of multi-family [residence] is not a good use of the property.”

Brandon Crema and Michael Nygren spoke on behalf of District Acquisition Corporation. Both Crema and Nygren grew up in Port Alberni, but worked in real estate in Vancouver before they decided to leave that company and start one of their own.

“We’re concentrating on mostly rental product and multi-family,” said Crema. “In the majority of the province, vacancy rates are at an all-time low. This is a big site and it’s a big opportunity. The property’s been sitting there a long time. We think there’s a real opportunity here.”

He added that there is an employment piece that needs to be talked about in the community at large, but it didn’t fit in with their analysis of the site, given that there is a shopping centre nearby with a lot of vacanies. “There should probably be more of a base of employment there,” he said.

Resident Dave Jarrett was concerned about where the group was getting their funding from.

“The majority of our projects are limited partnerships where we bring in outside investors, as well as ourselves investing in these,” said Crema. “We try to keep the investment dollars from the area that we’re doing business.”

In the case of this project, he said, most of the investors are from Nanaimo and Port Alberni, or people who rent vacation homes in the area.

When asked, director of development services Scott Smith said that any investors who have voting influence in any of the upcoming decisions regarding the zoning would be required to declare a conflict.

Former mayor and committee member Ken McRae said, “I know how hard it is to get people to invest in our community. Really difficult. I really congratulate you for coming back to your community.”

He asked what the timeline of the project would be, and Crema said it would be dependent upon the process.

“It’s probably a five to seven year plan to get through this project,” he said. “Maybe 10, depending on the different pieces that are brought in. We’re going to slowly work through it with a comprehensive plan at the beginning, so that it’s not piecemeal and disjointed at the end.”

John Douglas from the Port Alberni Shelter Society asked if they had any plans for building affordable housing.

“We build more market-rental product in town,” said Nygren. “That is going to naturally displace a lot of people that are in older apartment buildings. So you are inherently creating more affordable product, but it is based on the fact that you are building target product.”

Crema added that their gameplan is to build “liveable” units, with amenities such as in-suite laundry units and balconies, that can compete with new buildings in town.

Ellen Frood, the executive director of Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society, said she was concerned that the developers are “barely there” when it comes to affordable housing.

“I just want to voice a concern that there’s a critical need,” she said.

Darren DeLuca, the realtor who has been representing the applicants, talked about “the discretionary renter,” who wants to be in an apartment because they don’t want the maintenance of a house.

“It’s very much attractive housing for the community,” he said. “I think the most important thing for affordable housing is supply.”

He went on to add, “There’s a hometown premium in this project. This property has been for sale for three years. Nobody was interested in doing business in Port Alberni. The only real reason that this property is being developed right now is because these guys have an attachment to this community and they’re bringing their expertise and their ability to attract funding to the community.”

The minutes of this meeting have been passed on to Port Alberni city council, and will be received at a Tuesday, Nov. 14 meeting of council. Any amendments or developments will have to be approved by city council, and a public hearing must take place before this happens.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed
Next story
Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Just Posted

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

Coffee kiosk opens at West Coast General Hospital

Port Alberni’s Italian Canadian Society donation pays for kiosk

War records bring meaning to Sproat Lake woman

Paula Peterson finds her father’s patriotic roots—and solves a family mystery

Port Alberni artist receives Salt Spring Art Prize

Artist Dave Parsanishi created ‘A Transformation Mask’ as an internal conversation

Thefts keep Port Alberni RCMP busy in Kitsuksis area

Break-ins reported near Gertrude, Compton, and Kitsuksis

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Nanaimo student arrested for making online threat against high school

Nanaimo RCMP arrest 15-year-old student for online threats against Cedar Community Secondary School

Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings

The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Halladay among first to fly model of plane he died in

Former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has been the owner for less than a month of his ICON A5

Most Read