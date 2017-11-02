The former site of Alberni District Secondary School. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

Members of District Acquisition Corporation were at the city of Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 to present their application for the former Alberni District Secondary School property.

The applicants are proposing to develop the now vacant lot in multiple phases.

District Acquisition Corporation is in the process of purchasing the property; they have put down a non-refundable deposit and are waiting until Dec. 20 of this year for the sale to fully close.

The first phase of the project involves a single family residential subdivision along 16th Avenue and an apartment building at the corner of Burde Street and Anderson Avenue.

The applicants have proposed amendments to the Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw and to the Zoning Bylaw to allow these changes.

The application to amend the OCP is for the entire property, by designating the majority of the site as ‘Multi-Family Residential’ and a smaller portion as ‘Residential.’ The property is currently designated as ‘Institutional.’ The application to amend the Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be in phases.

A full version of this story will be online later this week at albernivalleynews.com

