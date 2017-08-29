Do not grab this bull by the horns

A large bull is on the loose in Kamloops and residents are being told to stay away.

—- Kamloops this Week

Police are warning the public about an unpredictable and potentially dangerous 1,400-pound bull believed to be on the loose in east Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the bellicose bovine escaped from the BC Livestock yard in Dallas last week.

She described the bull as being tan in colour, with large horns and no brands.

“The animal is very unpredictable and could be dangerous,” Shelkie said. “Police are warning the public not to approach the bull.”

Shelkie said the animal was spotted over the weekend between Tanager Drive and Pineridge Golf Course.