Highway 19 northbound at Cook Creek Road was closed to traffic for hours.

Double fatality on Highway 19, south of Courtenay

Two dead following collision south of Buckley Bay Thursday

  • Nov. 10, 2017 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Highway 19 Thursday evening, just south of the Buckley Bay turnoff.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a southbound sedan crossed the meridian and collided head-on with a northbound minivan.

The female driver of the car died at the scene. One of the two occupants of the minivan died later in hospital.

Highway 19 northbound at Cook Creek Road was closed to traffic for hours, and traffic was required to re-route to Highway 19A.

Authorities as still trying to determine why the southbound vehicle crossed the meridian.

“The number of accidents that we have seen, since they raised the speed limit up here on the highway [from 110 to 120 km/h] have increased,” said Deep Bay fire Chief George Lenz, at the scene. “If people don’t slow down, especially in wet weather, bad weather, then we are going to continue to be up here [investigating accidents]. People slow down in the snow, it seems, but they don’t slow down when the roads are bad. Wet roads are just as hazardous as snowy roads, if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

The condition of the second person in the minivan is not known at this time. It is unclear whether it was the driver, or passenger, of the minivan that perished.

-With files from CTV Vancouver Island

Previous story
Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram
Next story
TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

Just Posted

The Story of Black Jack Vowel

Alberni Valley writer pens the experience of her grandfather

Portal Players win Best Play at One Acts Festival

Alberni theatre company took home three awards at Qualicum Beach Festival

Alberni Valley Museum opens exhibit on Second World War

Travelling exhibit in conjunction with RBCM paid for with $21K grant

Alberni soldiers play vital role in battle for Vimy Ridge

Letters written by George Morton Bird to his father illustrate soldiers’ travails

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

VIDEO: Nanaimo woman surprised by deer’s fence-jumping fail

Natasha Mickey posted deer-bailing incident to Facebook

Double fatality on Highway 19, south of Courtenay

Two dead following collision south of Buckley Bay Thursday

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

Most Read