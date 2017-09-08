Driver and passenger left uninjured after vehicle lands in Cameron Lake

Two people escaped uninjured after a driver drove into Cameron Lake on Thursday night.

“Two ladies who were in the car lost control, I guess due to slippery road conditions, and ended up in the lake,” said Cpl. Michael Elston with the Central Van Island Traffic Service. “They both got out with no injuries and they’re cooperating with the investigation at Oceanside (RCMP).

Elston said the car, that was fully submerged, was towed from the lake Friday morning.

“It looks like it’s just an over correction due to slippery roads,” Elston said.

He said that even though there was little rain, any rain after two months of dry roads that have fluid build up on them can lead to slick conditions.

Oceanside RCMP haven’t returned calls from The News.