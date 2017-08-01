Driver ‘OK’ after semi-trailer crashes on Highway 4

“He’s very fortunate to have essentially walked away from the collision at this point.”

The driver of a semi-trailer that crashed on Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction escaped the wreck with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“There was nothing indicating that there would be any sort of life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Marcel Midlane of the Ucluelet RCMP. “He’s very fortunate to have essentially walked away from the collision at this point.”

The driver was travelling east along Highway 4 when his trailer veered off the road near the Kennedy River rest area and crashed into a BC Hydro pole.

Midlane said a brief power outage that occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday suggests the crash likely occurred at that time, but it was not reported to police until about an hour later.

“We didn’t get called until after 1 a.m. and, I think, that’s likely because of the cell service issue that’s out there, in that there isn’t any,” he said adding motorists may have travelled past without noticing the situation.

“Due to it being so dark, several people could have driven by and not even noticed it and then it just took one person to drive by and notice that the barricades were pushed over and out of place, so that’s when we got called.”

He said the Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade and Port Alberni Fire Department arrived at the scene first.

“Both assisted in recovering the male from the collision,” he said.

He said the driver was transported to the West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni and has since been taken to Victoria General to be treated for injuries, including chest trauma

An investigation into what caused the collision is ongoing.

“We don’t know if it was human error or mechanical at this point,” Midlane said. “Given that the driver is still under medical attention, our investigation continues. Thankfully he was okay and thankfully there was nobody in the oncoming lane.”