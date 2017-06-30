Eighth Avenue Learning Centre celebrates its graduates

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre handed out its bursaries and scholarships during graduation ceremonies June 22 at the ADSS Theatre.

Eighth Ave. Learning Centre bursaries–Kalissa Montgomery, Kane Desjarlais, Emily Frew, Luka Neville, Kaylee Demers, Zack Ward

AV Lions Club bursary–Abby Jones-Dill, Ben Connell

Gerry Stoutley Memorial Bursary–Grace Deutsch

Port Alberni Labour Council Bursary–Nick Smith

Scott Fraser social justice bursary–Karma Laporte-Collins

Alberni District Teachers’ Union bursary for academic excellence–Ben Connell

CUPE bursary– Zack Ward

District Dogwood scholarships–Jacob Molcan, Meagan Nicholson, Caleb Painchaud

Torchbearer Theta bursary– Briah Watts-Pearson

Adult education bursary– Kathryn Lainchbury, Bert Holden, Eric Mack

District PAC bursary for academic excellence–Kalissa Montgomery

Bruce Petersen Memorial bursary–Caleb Painchaud

Retiring teachers and those moving on–Diane Best (retiring after 20 years); Erika McLeod (to ADSS); Lisa Fryer (to EJ Dunn Elem.)

Kalissa Montgomery, left, celebrates the end of the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre graduation ceremonies on June 22, 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Natesha John accepts her graduation certificate from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Christy Thompson accepts her graduation certificate from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Grace Deutsch receives the Gerry Stoutley Memorial Bursary from Doug Stoutley, centre, as Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick looks on during EALC’s graduation ceremonies on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Teachers who are either retiring or moving on from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre to other schools were Erika McLeod, Lisa Fryer and Diane Best. They each received a bouquet of flowers. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Miranda Frank, left, and Natesha John pose for family photos following the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre graduation ceremonies on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Tannis Adams and her son Theodore share a moment following graduation ceremonies for Eighth Avenue Learning Centre on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO