Eighth Avenue Learning Centre celebrates its graduates

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre handed out its bursaries and scholarships during graduation ceremonies June 22 at the ADSS Theatre.
Eighth Ave. Learning Centre bursaries–Kalissa Montgomery, Kane Desjarlais, Emily Frew, Luka Neville, Kaylee Demers, Zack Ward
AV Lions Club bursary–Abby Jones-Dill, Ben Connell
Gerry Stoutley Memorial Bursary–Grace Deutsch
Port Alberni Labour Council Bursary–Nick Smith
Scott Fraser social justice bursary–Karma Laporte-Collins
Alberni District Teachers’ Union bursary for academic excellence–Ben Connell
CUPE bursary– Zack Ward
District Dogwood scholarships–Jacob Molcan, Meagan Nicholson, Caleb Painchaud
Torchbearer Theta bursary– Briah Watts-Pearson
Adult education bursary– Kathryn Lainchbury, Bert Holden, Eric Mack
District PAC bursary for academic excellence–Kalissa Montgomery
Bruce Petersen Memorial bursary–Caleb Painchaud
Retiring teachers and those moving on–Diane Best (retiring after 20 years); Erika McLeod (to ADSS); Lisa Fryer (to EJ Dunn Elem.)
Kalissa Montgomery, left, celebrates the end of the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre graduation ceremonies on June 22, 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Natesha John accepts her graduation certificate from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Christy Thompson accepts her graduation certificate from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Grace Deutsch receives the Gerry Stoutley Memorial Bursary from Doug Stoutley, centre, as Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick looks on during EALC’s graduation ceremonies on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Teachers who are either retiring or moving on from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre to other schools were Erika McLeod, Lisa Fryer and Diane Best. They each received a bouquet of flowers. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Miranda Frank, left, and Natesha John pose for family photos following the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre graduation ceremonies on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Tannis Adams and her son Theodore share a moment following graduation ceremonies for Eighth Avenue Learning Centre on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Cole Alarie addresses his fellow grads at the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre ceremony on June 22. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO