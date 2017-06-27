UPDATE: 6 injured after horse and wagon falls down embankment in Williams Lake

Reports of several injured in horse and wagon incident

Six people have been taken to hospital after falling down an embankment in a horse drawn carriage near Williams Lake.

Emergency crews were on scene at Farwell Canyon at about 3 p.m. Tuesday where an accident occurred involving participants of the Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip.

The six people, riding in at least one team of horses and wagon, fell down a 50-ft. embankment after losing control on the north side of the bridge.

All six were rescued from the gully by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and RCMP, and have been taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to the Cariboo Regional District.

Earlier, police reported that six horses were believed to be badly injured or dead, however.

The wagon trip is a beloved annual event which is a big part of the Williams Lake Stampede weekend.

The Farwell Canyon Bridge is located about one hour west of Williams Lake.

Emergency response was delayed due to the closure of Highway 20 because of a wash out last week.