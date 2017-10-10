Fashion show raises funds for breast cancer, highlights survivors

Breast cancer survivors in Port Alberni will gear up in local threads on Thursday, Oct. 19

Breast cancer survivors in Port Alberni will gear up in local threads to showcase what some Valley clothing stores have to offer and raise funds for the B.C. Cancer Society.

The 19th annual Daffodil Bulb Luncheon and Fashion Show takes place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Alberni Valley United Church at 12 p.m.

Valley businesses involved in the fashion show each have one model who will sport several outfits.

Each model is a breast cancer survivor, including Usula Henning who will be modeling for Walk the Coast, something she has done for six years.

Now 76, Henning was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. “I just had my 10 years (cancer free),” she said.

Henning said her cancer was only detected after a mammogram and she urges all people, young and old, to get checked.

Sarah Jones, manager at Walk the Coast, said the event offers great camaraderie.

“The majority of the stores involved are all there together so it’s a really nice, fun thing. Not often do we have all of us in one spot,” Jones said.

Men will also be involved in the fashion show to raise awareness of the fact that men are not immune from breast cancer.

Volunteers with the Port Alberni chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society invite the public to their annual daffodil bulb luncheon and fashion show.

Lunch is catered by the Auxillary of Alberni Valley United Church. Bag prizes, camaraderie, door prizes and sale of daffodil bulbs will be available.

Tickets are are available at Canadian Cancer Office, 3088 Third Ave.

Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.