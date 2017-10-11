Fatal fire in Nanaimo still ‘a big puzzle’

Multiple emergency services were at the scene of a Nicol Street home for several hours after three people were found dead in a reported structure fire. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Police, firefighters and coroners are continuing their investigation into a fire that killed three people Tuesday in Nanaimo.

The cause of the fire at a home on Nicol Street is so far unknown, said Cpl. Jon Stuart of the Nanaimo RCMP in a press conference Wednesday.

Three people died in the fire, including a man, a woman and a seven-year-old girl.

“At this point we can’t determine what the cause was. We have nothing to speculate on at this point … because we do not have an origin as suspicious,” Stuart said. “We’re at this point investigating, with discussions with neighbours, with the fire department, with coroners to try to fill in the pieces which is quite a big puzzle.”

He said initial reports of a disturbance at the home were found to be a neighbour trying to alert the people inside to the fire.

Crews responded to 754 Nicol St. at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stuart said with firefighters looking into the cause of the fire and coroners performing autopsies, there are multiple investigations ongoing.

“An investigation like this does take time because we take it slow and we’ve got to do it as methodically as possible.”

More to come.



