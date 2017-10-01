Fire destroys unoccupied home on Faber Road

Sproat Lake firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Faber Road on Sunday, Oct. 1.

“We got the call around 20 after five [o’clock],” said Rick Geddes, deputy fire chief of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department. “At that point the fire was fully involved.”

Geddes said the fire probably went unnoticed at first because house was unoccupied and because of a lack of passersby. The house was under renovation.

22 firefighters total responded to the call, with a mix from Sproat Lake and Beaver Creek volunteer fire departments and the Port Alberni duty crew.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although Geddes said it is suspected to be electrical in nature. It is now under RCMP jurisdiction.

