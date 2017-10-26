Fire forces evacuation at Glenwood Centre

Port Alberni community centre was full of people attending a fun fair

James Meeks was attending the Community Living Month fun fair at Glenwood Centre when he captured video of the smoke coming out of a restroom. VIDEO SCREEN GRAB

Fire crews were called to Glenwood Community Centre in Port Alberni shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a fire on the east side of the building. The centre was packed with children and adults with developmental disabilities from the Port Alberni Association of Community Living (PAACL), all celebrating Community Living Month with a fun fair.

“The fire alarm went off, we saw smoke and we called 911,” said Karen Freethy, recreation programmer with the City of Port Alberni. The building was evacuated as black smoke billowed out of a vent above the door to a handicapped washroom.

The fire department showed up quickly, Freethy added. “It went systematically.”

Deputy fire chief Wes Patterson wasn’t available for a comment and crews were still trying to determine the origin of the smoke.

No one will be allowed back in the building tonight, Freethy said.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Economic summit says Vancouver Island economy remains rosy

