Fire in Beaver Creek claims one cabin, damages another.

An early morning fire in Beaver Creek burned down a cabin that sat on a three-unit lot across from the Beaver Creek Fire Hall.

Charlie Starratt, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief, said a passerby called in the fire just after 4 a.m on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“Port Alberni (Fire Department) was first on scene followed immediately by a Beaver Creek truck because it was directly across from the fire hall,” Starratt said. “It was quickly knocked down. One structure was a complete loss…the second structure had exposure fire on the outside and was saved.”

Although people do live in the cabins, Starratt said no one was home.

“They were rental units, very low cost rental units,” Starratt said. “As far as we know nobody was home. We never found anything and we have reports that everybody was clear.”

Four members from Port Alberni Fire Department, 10 from Beaver Creek and four from Sproat Lake respopnded to the fire.

Dianne Citterelle, who said on social media that she lived in the cabin, made a post on Facebook today stating, “My little Cabin just burned to the ground. I wasn’t home and I haven’t seen it but my neighbour just told me it’s gone and so is my land rover. Well I guess that’s life ….. I’m really sad but I know that it’s just material stuff. Thank God no one was hurt.”

Citterelle hasn’t responded to interview requests from the News.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by the RCMP and fire departments.

