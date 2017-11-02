First snow of the season falls on Hump

The first snow of the 2017-18 winter season has fallen on the Hump (Alberni Summit on Highway 4), as seen in this screen shot from the DriveBC.com web cam at the top of the Hump. SUBMITTED PHOTO

When do you think we’ll get measurable snowfall in Port Alberni?

Yes, that really is snow on the Hump!

The Alberni Valley has seen its first snow of the season at the Alberni Summit (the Hump) on Highway 4, and some people have reported seeing snowflakes, but nothing on the ground in town yet.

Our neighbours on the east coast of the Island haven’t been so lucky: Nanaimo, Parksville and Courtenay have all seen wet snow sticking on the ground and in Courtenay at least, causing a few accidents.

Chris Alemany, who blogs about Vancouver Island—and specifically Alberni Valley—weather at Alberniweather.ca posted about the pending snowfall on the east coast of the Island. He also has a contest going for people to guess when Port Alberni will see its first measurable snowfall—snowfall that is recorded by weather monitoring equipment at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport.

The contest is now closed to new guesses, but you can follow the blog to see who wins.

For up to date road conditions, and to see the web cams for both the Hump to the east of Port Alberni and Sutton Pass to the west on Highway 4, go to DriveBC.com.

