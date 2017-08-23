Five new BC Transit buses coming to Port Alberni

Five new BC Transit Vicinity buses are coming to Port Alberni this summer.

The new buses are made by Grande West Transportation International Ltd., based in Aldergrove, B.C. The 30-foot medium duty buses will help better meet the transit needs of the communities they serve, as they perform better and have more safety features than the current fleet of buses.

“Our government is committed to investing in transit – it makes services accessible and life more affordable for British Columbians,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We anticipate the inclusion of CCTV cameras on these buses will improve the safety of everyone on board.”

“The community of Port Alberni welcomes these new buses with enthusiasm,” added Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “Modernizing our fleet to make taking public transit safer and more comfortable will help make bussing a viable option for more residents.”

Each Vicinity bus can seat 24 passengers with room for another 20 standees. There is also space for two mobility aids. The new buses are equipped with two doors for more efficient operation and easier access on and off the bus by customers.

The new buses will also have active closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve the safety of customers and drivers. Details about the CCTV camera program can be found at bctransit.com.

“New buses will be a tremendous benefit for our transit users. The enhanced mobility and safety features will make bus transit more accessible and comfortable for our customers,” said Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan. “In addition, with more efficient buses, our entire community will benefit from the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Each bus will cost approximately $319,000, and is funded by the province of BC and the city of Port Alberni through BC Transit’s local government lease fee program.

The introduction of these five vehicles will replace older vehicles in the fleet. It is part of a larger province-wide refresh and expansion program, with more than 100 buses arriving in communities across British Columbia over the next two years.