Foot care provided for those with ‘street feet’

Volunteers converged on Our Place Friday in Victoria, to care for some of the city’s most vulnerable

Our Place offers more services for the vulnerable population than meets the eye.

One of the important services they offer in fact, is actually for feet. As temperatures drop alongside the rain that accompanies the fall and winter season on Vancouver Island, Our Place’s Grant McKenzie said foot care is “critical.”

“We see a lot of people here that end up with foot rot and they lose their foot,” he said.

Volunteer nurses including Carole Laurie come in once a month to take on a job caring for the feet of the less fortunate and “working poor” she said sometimes come with a condition also known as “street feet.”

“Because your feet get wet and damp and you don’t have the opportunity to you know maybe wash your feet and to dry your feet properly they stay wet and moist and you get athletes foot,” the nurse of 30 years said.

“If that is not treated, that can become quite serious.”