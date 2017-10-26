Former Surrey MP wants to be leader of the BC Liberal Party. (Photo: Submitted).

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

They didn’t call him the Ironman for nothing.

The morning after his 86-year-old father passed away, former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal has announced his intention to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

The Panorama resident’s dad died late Wednesday night.

A few weeks ago, Grewal said, “He told me Gurmant, you have a lot to offer. You should go for it this time.”

Gurmant and his wife Nina both served as MPs in Surrey. The Grewals set a Commonwealth record in 2004 by being the first married couple to serve in the House of Commons at the same time.

Gurmant Grewal represented the old Surrey Central riding as a Reform and then Canadian Alliance MP from 1997 to 2004 before the electoral boundaries were redrawn. In 2004 he was then elected Conservative MP in Newton-North Delta, a seat he held until 2005.

In his time, Grewal presented 15 motions and 40 private members bill in the House of Commons and was dubbed the “Ironman” for sticking it out during a marathon of voting in the House.

He told the Now-Leader Thursday that he’s running for the BC Liberal leadership on an “experienced, successful” track record.

“I listen to people and have the courage to speak for them,” Grewal said. “I have a lot to offer and I will fight to the end.”

He said the provincial Liberal party needs to “re-think” and “re-start” itself.

“It needs to be a grassroots party again,” he said. “It should be humble.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Just Posted

Port Alberni fire department responds to small house fire

Melrose Street fire was caught quickly; resulted in no injuries

One Port Alberni shoplifter arrested, another still sought

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a chronic shoplifter

Detour at 10th Avenue and Redford

Traffic disruption expected to continue Oct. 27 too

City of Port Alberni closing Josephine Street bridge for repairs

Bridge will be closed for four weeks during rehabilitation project

Relationship between IHS and city of Port Alberni is ‘complex,’ says CAO

Full documentation of railway is not complete: Pley

Courtenay-Alberni MP sticks up for his riding in Ottawa

In two years, NDP MP Gord Johns speaks up about his riding more than 200 times

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Representative for Children and Youth looked at test results and graduation rates

Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, is also linked to police search

Most Read