Tsawwassen ferry terminal. (Black Press files)

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

BC Ferries is providing free service for emergency first responders wishing to attend the funeral service for Abbotsford’s Const. John Davidson on Nov. 19.

Complimentary vehicle and passenger travel will be provided for officers and emergency first responders who are in uniform or provide official ID to ticket agents for sailings on Nov. 18, 19 and 20. BC Ferries is offering an additional sailings throughout the day Nov. 19, including an 8 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

RELATED: Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson, a 24-year police veteran, was killed in the line of duty Monday. The Celebration of Life ceremony begins Nov. 19 with a procession of uniformed officers starting around noon on McKenzie Road, westbound on King Road to the Abbotsford Centre.

To view the full ferry schedule or make a reservation visit bcferries.com.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Just Posted

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

The Story of Black Jack Vowel

Alberni Valley writer pens the experience of her grandfather

Portal Players win Best Play at One Acts Festival

Alberni theatre company took home three awards at Qualicum Beach Festival

Alberni Valley Museum opens exhibit on Second World War

Travelling exhibit in conjunction with RBCM paid for with $21K grant

Alberni soldiers play vital role in battle for Vimy Ridge

Letters written by George Morton Bird to his father illustrate soldiers’ travails

VIDEO: Nanaimo woman surprised by deer’s fence-jumping fail

Natasha Mickey posted deer-bailing incident to Facebook

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read