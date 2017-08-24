Gord Johns rides into Port Alberni

Courtenay-Alberni MP finishes Day Four of his ‘Ride the Riding’ initiative

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns finished Day Four of his “Ride the Riding” initiative with a pop-up coffee house at Harbour Quay in Port Alberni, where he listened to local supporters and shared his national cycling strategy.

Johns said the ride so far has been “phenomenal.”

He started the ride in Hesquiaht, a tiny community of only two houses in the northwest corner of the riding.

“It’s the first time they have ever had the MP in their riding,” said Johns.

Over the past four days, Johns has also visited Tofino, Esowista, Macoah, Hitacu, Ucluelet, Anacla and Bamfield in a complete tour of the west coast. Johns and his crew were even the first ones to ride the new bike trail to Bamfield.

“Along the way, we’ve listened to people about what’s important to them,” said Johns. “Some of those communities never got to share firsthand what the community’s needs are.”

He added that taking his bike through the riding has been a “more intimate” way of experiencing the riding.

“It’s really helped reshape the way I see things,” he said.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Johns will be biking from the Tseshaht Administration Building to Cathedral Grove. You can catch him at Tseshaht at 10 a.m. or at Cathedral Grove at 1 p.m.

For more information about Ride the Riding or the national cycling strategy, check out http://gordjohns.ndp.ca/ride-the-riding.

