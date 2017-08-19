Great Central Lake fire 30 per cent contained

Crews continue to battle a one hectare fire that broke out on the north side of Great Central Lake Friday afternoon.

Thirteen members, and one helicopter are currently on scene. Two air tankers also assisted with the fire yesterday afternoon.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire status is not considered out of control, according to the Coastal Fire Centre, and it is 30 per cent contained.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Friday, at that time the Coastal Fire Centre said the fire is burning at “rank 2” intensity, which means low vigour surface fire with a slow rate of spread. By 7 p.m. the fire had grown to one hectare.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

