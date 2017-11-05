More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

More than 20 people have been killed and at least 10 are wounded after a man opened fire in a small Texas Church on Sunday.

No name has been released and no motive identified for the gunman who was either killed or killed himself following a police chase.

Special agents from ATF’s Houston Field Division, San Antonio Field Office are responding to a shooting at a church in Sutherland Spring, TX pic.twitter.com/LCyt7EydbZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) November 5, 2017

The shooting, which took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two months. On Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

The community of Sutherland Springs, where the population numbers in the hundreds, is a small unincorporated area in Wilson County approximately 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the station said.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said “multiple” victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.

A woman who lives about 10 minutes away from Sutherland Springs in Floresville and was monitoring the chaos on a police scanner and in Facebook community groups, said that everyone knows everyone in the sparsely populated county.

“This is horrific for our tiny little tight-knit town,” said Alena Berlanga. “Everybody’s going to be affected and everybody knows someone who’s affected,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, currently in Japan, tweeted to say that the FBI was investigating the shooting.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and that “the details of this horrific act are still under investigation.”

Abbot is en route to Sutherland Springs to speak with law enforcement and the victims.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also offered his thoughts and prayers, adding that “my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

