More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

More than 20 people have been killed and at least 10 are wounded after a man opened fire in a small Texas Church on Sunday.

No name has been released and no motive identified for the gunman who was either killed or killed himself following a police chase.

The shooting, which took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two months. On Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

The community of Sutherland Springs, where the population numbers in the hundreds, is a small unincorporated area in Wilson County approximately 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the station said.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said “multiple” victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.

A woman who lives about 10 minutes away from Sutherland Springs in Floresville and was monitoring the chaos on a police scanner and in Facebook community groups, said that everyone knows everyone in the sparsely populated county.

“This is horrific for our tiny little tight-knit town,” said Alena Berlanga. “Everybody’s going to be affected and everybody knows someone who’s affected,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, currently in Japan, tweeted to say that the FBI was investigating the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and that “the details of this horrific act are still under investigation.”

Abbot is en route to Sutherland Springs to speak with law enforcement and the victims.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also offered his thoughts and prayers, adding that “my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

Condolences are pouring in on the church’s Facebook page:

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Previous story
Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Just Posted

Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Event at Alberni high school wraps up elementary program

Slash burning has its place, says Coastal Fire Centre

Forests need fire to regenerate, clean up forest understory

Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Base will include waterfront moorage, land-based building

More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Hundreds tour ancient Huu-ay-aht village for pilot project

People came from around the world to check out Kiixin Village near Bamfield

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting: reports

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Most Read