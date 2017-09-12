Gyro Youth Centre to undergo renovations

The city of Port Alberni has given an award of tender to Adelhardt Concrete Plus for renovations to portions of the Gyro Youth Centre.

The tender, for $78,000, is part of a larger recreation work project that is 50 percent funded through grant and was approved in the city’s 2017 budget. This portion of the project involves renovations mainly to the basement of Gyro Youth Centre, as well as the balcony. The lacrosse courts have already undergone work, as has the new outdoor basketball court.

“In my mind one of the biggest things is the addition of washrooms that will be accessible to the outside,” said director of development services Scott Smith during a Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting of council. “There are no current washrooms for the general public using that park. So that will be a big improvement to the overall park.”

Other work includes renovations to the boardroom so that it may be rented out to generate revenue, significant electrical and fire alarm work, rebuilding the back balcony—including a partition for storage areas—and general aesthetic improvements to the facility.

Although four contractors visited the site, only one bid was submitted. Smith suggests this might be due to the time of year, as many contractors are busy on a lot of projects. “That bid was within what the expected budget was and had all the qualifications,” he said.

Adelhardt Concrete Plus is a local contractor. The work is time sensitive in order to complete the work under the grant timelines. Smith said he is looking at having the work completed by the end of October.

