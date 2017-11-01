Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

A hacker is trying to extort a $30,000 ransom from the University of the Fraser Valley by claiming to hold students’ personal information hostage.

On Monday morning, an email was sent to dozens of students containing the personal information of 29 UFV students, including their names, phone numbers, home addresses and grade and course information. One student’s “limited financial information” was included, according to UFV spokesperson Dave Pinton.

The school is working individually with those 29 students to secure their privacy and personal information, Pinton said.

The email threatened to release more students’ personal information if he or she wasn’t paid $30,000 within 48 hours.

Pinton said he could not comment on whether the school would consider paying the ransom.

“UFV is working closely with the appropriate authorities, including the police, an external investigator, and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia,” he said.

The Abbotsford Police Department is working with the school as it investigates the issue, Const. Ian MacDonald confirmed.

The school has temporarily suspended access to web systems and student emails, in an effort to protect private information.

A notice on the student email sign-in page says the service will be unavailable until at least 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

“UFV takes the responsibility of protecting the privacy of our employees and students very seriously,” he said. “We regret that this has occurred and we are working to ensure these systems are secure and the impacted students receive the support and resources they require today and going forward.”

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Alberni Highway reopens after rollover
Next story
B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Just Posted

Update: Alberni Highway reopens after rollover

Accident scene cleared following five-hour delay

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP need the “eyes and ears” of the community, says officer in charge

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

Island could see snow in the next few days

Environment Canada forecasts colder winter this year

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos fundraiser takes place this weekend

Tickets still available for Rollin Arts Centre fundraiser

Milk Crate Bandits bring New Orleans jazz to the Island

Double-EP tour comes to Port Alberni on Friday, Nov. 3

School District 70 holds cross country meet

Alberni Valley elementary schools take part in cross country events

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Sproat Falls is an overlooked tourist attraction

This is a place where at least 100,000 sockeye salmon pass every year

Alberni Golf Club to host West Coast Slam

First annual slam will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5

Most Read