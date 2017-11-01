Port Alberni resident Gerry Vigneux was a passenger in a car with his support worker, John Milne, when he noticed that Milne was not acting like his typical self. As a matter of fact, Milne was having a heart attack.

Vigneux encouraged Milne to pull over, then reached over and grabbed his work phone to call 9-1-1. He spoke to emergency crews to let them know where to find them.

“Had he not done that, both could be dead,” said Community Living B.C. facilitator Pamela Fletcher. “Gerry is someone who receives help, but he was the helping person that day.”

Vigneux received a certificate of recognition during the Port Alberni Association of Community Living’s Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Thursday, Oct. 26. He was joined by family and friends to celebrate his achievement.

“He did something in need of recognition,” said integrated service manager Jason Herasemluk. “We’re just recognizing Gerry for his actions.”

