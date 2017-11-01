Gerry Vigneux, left, and his support worker, John Milne. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

Port Alberni resident Gerry Vigneux was a passenger in a car with his support worker, John Milne, when he noticed that Milne was not acting like his typical self. As a matter of fact, Milne was having a heart attack.

Vigneux encouraged Milne to pull over, then reached over and grabbed his work phone to call 9-1-1. He spoke to emergency crews to let them know where to find them.

“Had he not done that, both could be dead,” said Community Living B.C. facilitator Pamela Fletcher. “Gerry is someone who receives help, but he was the helping person that day.”

Vigneux received a certificate of recognition during the Port Alberni Association of Community Living’s Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Thursday, Oct. 26. He was joined by family and friends to celebrate his achievement.

“He did something in need of recognition,” said integrated service manager Jason Herasemluk. “We’re just recognizing Gerry for his actions.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Community Living B.C. facilitator Pamela Fletcher (left) and integrated service manager Jason Herasemluk (right) present Gerry Vigneux with a certificate of recognition. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Next story
Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

Just Posted

Update: Rollover closures continue on Hwy. 4 at Cameron Lake

Cleanup of semi truck accident will involve intermittent traffic stoppage Wednesday

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP need the “eyes and ears” of the community, says officer in charge

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

1930s Stanley Cup championship ring recovered during arrest in Nanaimo

Three men arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in hospital area

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Teen arrested for assaulting officer during fight between two girls in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday, Oct. 30, on Norwell Drive

Most Read