Haze sparks fears of Mount Brenton wildfire

The Coastal Fire Centre reported a small fire on Mount Brenton on Aug. 1 but it turned out to be just part of the haze blanketing Vancouver Island from the fires in the Interior. (Screenshot)

Provincial fire officials are asking people to report when they see columns of smoke and not just a smoky haze.

The BC Wildfire Service dispatched a crew to look into a reported fire on Mount Brenton, just north of Chemainus, on Aug. 1. but it turned out to be nothing.

“We did send some folks out to have a look and determined there was no fire, it was just smoke. It was likely just a haze,” fire information officer Paula Mackay confirmed. “We’re experiencing some outflow winds today [Tuesday] and tomorrow and possible into Friday. What we’re asking folks to do is call in columns of smoke. If they can see an actual column of smoke or any flames, that’s what we’re hoping folks will be calling in.”

The haze from fires in the Interior has blanketed parts of Vancouver Island on Tuesday and is expected to last a few days.

To report a wildfire call toll-free 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on most cellular networks.