Heavy rains cause flooding in small B.C. First Nation community

The tiny hamlet of Kingcome Inlet is underwater after Monday night’s storm.

Heavy rains and high winds have battered the southern portion of British Columbia, especially those areas along the coast.

Flooding has been reported in some areas, but none appear to be as bad as what’s being witnessed by residents in the tiny Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw First Nations community of Kingcome on B.C.’s Central Coast.

Cassandra Henry hasn’t slept much since the water around her home began rising late last night.

By Tuesday, much of the community had been flooded, with residents using boats to navigate the roadways instead of vehicles.

A wind warning remains in effect for the central coast as the next strong Pacific storm is expected to come ashore tonight with winds up to 110 km/h. More rain is expected overnight, which could complicate the situation for residents.

More to come…