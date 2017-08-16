Highway 4 closed again, this time near Tofino

A DriveBC.com warning shows Highway 4 is closed near Tofino due to a road incident. SCREEN PHOTO

Highway 4 is closed again, this time at the north boundary of Pacific Rim National Park outside of Tofino.

DriveBC.com is reporting that the road is closed due to debris, and the situation is under assessment.

Earlier, the road had been down to single lane alternating traffic due to culvert replacement construction. Unconfirmed rumours are that a culvert collapsed.

The next report on DriveBC.com will come at 5 p.m.

Highway 4 has experienced several closures this year between the west coast and Port Alberni.

