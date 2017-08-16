Highway 4 closed in both directions near Tofino

A culvert collapse just outside the north boundary of Pacific Rim National Park shut down Highway 4 in both directions around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The impacted area is located near the Tofino cemetery, 9.3-km from downtown Tofino and about 24-km from the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.
No detour is available.
Repair crews are working as quickly as possible to get the road open to single-lane traffic, according to District of Tofino emergency program coordinator Keith Orchiston.
He estimated the road would be re-open by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The culvert is part of a salmon restoration project led by the Central Westcoast Forest Society.
Regular updates will be posted to the Drive BC website.