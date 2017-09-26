Home destroyed by fire in Beaver Creek

This was the second home in two days that caught fire in the area

A fire destroyed a home on Cameron Road in the Beaver Creek area on Sept. 22.

“It was a single family home, nobody was home at the time,” said Charlie Starratt, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief. “They had left their dogs in the house but their children lived next door and they were able to get their dogs out.”

Starratt said the house was fully involved when the call came in around 12:14 p.m. Fire crews from all Port Alberni departments were on scene.

“It was a defensive fire,” Starratt said. “It was completely destroyed, it was a total loss.”

He said the fire was knocked down fairly quickly and the cause remains undetermined.

This was the second house fire in two days in the Beaver Creek area.

On Sept. 21, a cabin across from the Beaver Creek Fire Hall was destroyed by fire.

