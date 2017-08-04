Hot temperatures break records in Valley

Temperatures in the high 30s are expected for the rest of the week and into next week

Port Alberni broke a weather record on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 37.3 degrees Celsius, breaking the record of 35.2 C set in 2009.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are set to reach 36 C on Thursday, which would break the 2012 record for Aug. 4 at 35.8 C.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Island Health, has continued the Smoky Skies Bulletin for communities in the East Vancouver Island—Campbell River, Comox, Duncan, Nanaimo and Parksville, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Greater Victoria regions due to wildfire smoke in the area. The current weather pattern over the BC coast is causing outflow winds to carry smoke from wildfires burning in the BC Interior towards the coast. Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.