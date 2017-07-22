House burns in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue put out a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Rovere Place.

A home in north Nanaimo burned this morning, but residents all got out OK.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue put out a fire that destroyed a house on Rovere Place in the early-morning hours Saturday.

“Crews arrived on scene to a fully involved two-storey home,” said Brad Wood, assistant chief of operations. “Four occupants of the house had made it out safely prior to their arrival. Crews contained the fire and kept it to the one structure … The home itself was extensively damaged.”

Wood said three apparatus were on scene with 15 personnel.

The fire call came in a little after 5 a.m., said Umesh Lal, fire prevention officer.

“The resident had just come home from work and was up and he hear or smelled something … so he came outside to take a look around and then he noticed some smoke and flames.”

Neighbour Greg McRae said he heard fire trucks arriving and also thought he heard an explosion.

“I thought a vehicle hit a telephone pole or something, so I walked outside and flames were engulfing the home,” he said. “And other fire trucks showed up and it took about half an hour to bring it down.”

McRae said it looked like most of the kitchen of the house was engulfed in fire and possibly the attic.

Firefighters speculated that a car tire or a propane canister might have caused the exploding sound.

There are no indications yet as to the cause of the fire.

The two homeowners had insurance, but the two tenants of the basement suite did not and are receiving assistance through emergency social services.

There was some damage to the exterior of the house next door.

“The neighbours’ house got a bit of charring and because of the quick actions of the suppression crews by putting water on it and the tall hedges there kept the heat away from the next-door neighbour,” Lal said.